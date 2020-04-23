First Personal Financial Services Acquires 4,185 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its largest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $239,521,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,056,000 after buying an additional 686,335 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,610,000 after buying an additional 640,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,185,000 after purchasing an additional 529,696 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,483,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,875,000 after purchasing an additional 456,966 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $280.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.38 and its 200-day moving average is $305.39. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.