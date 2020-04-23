First Hawaiian (FHB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 24th. Analysts expect First Hawaiian to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.37 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 32.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Hawaiian to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average is $25.70. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $31.25.

In other news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $100,901.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,165.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FHB. BidaskClub downgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded First Hawaiian from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

