First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,819 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 316.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Vertical Group lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on Boeing to $337.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.11.

NYSE:BA opened at $134.97 on Thursday. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.15. The firm has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.48 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.