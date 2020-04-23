First Hawaiian Bank Trims Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,094 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 19,127 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.79.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $100.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $181.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

