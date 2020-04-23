First Hawaiian Bank Takes Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 655,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,369,000 after purchasing an additional 28,868 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 78,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $209.16 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $156.17 and a 1-year high of $222.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.6126 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

