First Hawaiian Bank Sells 710 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $30.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.44. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $51.36.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $61.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.