First Hawaiian Bank Sells 658 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,003 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $846,000. Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $74.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.13 and a 200 day moving average of $82.14. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

