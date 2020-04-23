First Hawaiian Bank Sells 153 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.21.

Shares of FIS opened at $122.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.36 and a 200 day moving average of $135.41. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,503,344 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.