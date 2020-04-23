First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stock Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,020 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Total were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TOT. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Total by 842.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,222,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $323,666,000 after buying an additional 5,561,821 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Total by 991.9% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,055,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,354 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Total by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,503,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $470,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,608 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Total by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,345,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $129,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter worth about $44,466,000. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 400,408 shares of Total stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $3,363,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,823,481 shares of company stock valued at $15,038,838 and have sold 1,588,601 shares valued at $13,642,937.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $88.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.82. Total SA has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $57.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.77.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Total SA will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TOT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

