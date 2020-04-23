First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 1,556 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.93.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $78.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.76 and its 200-day moving average is $81.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

