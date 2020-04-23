First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 23,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 25,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE opened at $89.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.35. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $101.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $280,576.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,246.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,712.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,496,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,459,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,214 shares of company stock worth $19,039,789 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.93.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

