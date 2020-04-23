First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,105,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,018,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,781,000 after buying an additional 13,767 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 138,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $76.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.27. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $92.94.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $848.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.83 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 55.33%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.69 per share, with a total value of $161,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,074.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $271,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,330.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,000 shares of company stock worth $656,350. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Southwest Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

