First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $97.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $86.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.15.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

