First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.07 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX opened at $60.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $80.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average of $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.