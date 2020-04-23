First Hawaiian Bank Buys 344 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $726,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,440,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 98,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 78.6% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 259,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,115,000 after buying an additional 114,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 11,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.42. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

