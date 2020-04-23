First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,714 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9,944.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Barclays raised Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.77.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.72. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $99,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,899.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Hankowsky acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.56 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,637.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 19,000 shares of company stock worth $459,830. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.