First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,801 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $421,784,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,559,000 after buying an additional 5,604,647 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $144,130,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,585,000 after buying an additional 1,009,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 472.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,052,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,387,000 after buying an additional 868,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 2.07. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.58.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.