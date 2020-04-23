First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) and Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Head to Head Review

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) and Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

First Bancshares has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for First Bancshares and Landmark Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.00%. Given First Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Bancshares is more favorable than Landmark Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancshares and Landmark Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancshares 24.93% 9.96% 1.34% Landmark Bancorp 20.15% 10.29% 1.07%

Dividends

First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. First Bancshares pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Landmark Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Landmark Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Bancshares and Landmark Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancshares $175.48 million 2.20 $43.74 million $2.79 6.45 Landmark Bancorp $52.92 million 1.76 $10.66 million N/A N/A

First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Landmark Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.4% of First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Bancshares beats Landmark Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans consisting of equity lines of credit, as well as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it originates loans to purchase existing residential homes or construct new homes, and to refinance existing mortgages; and provides financial and wealth management services. Further, the company offers Internet banking services, automated teller machines, voice response telephone inquiry services, commercial sweep accounts, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, merchant, mobile deposit, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, and credit card services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns, individuals, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through a network of 61 full-service branches, 1 motor branch, and 4 loan production offices in Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Florida, and Georgia. The First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 29 branch offices in 23 communities across the state of Kansas. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas.

