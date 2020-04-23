Fire Lotto Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 56.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Fire Lotto token can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, TOPBTC and Crex24. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $68,021.97 and $10.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fire Lotto alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00082464 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00434280 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00001057 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00012583 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004504 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015109 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Fire Lotto Profile

Fire Lotto (FLOT) is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery . The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TOPBTC, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fire Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fire Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.