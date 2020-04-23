Financial Survey: ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) vs. AXT (NYSE:AXTI)

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) and AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ASE Technology and AXT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASE Technology 0 1 4 0 2.80 AXT 0 1 2 0 2.67

AXT has a consensus target price of $5.70, indicating a potential upside of 42.50%. Given AXT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AXT is more favorable than ASE Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ASE Technology and AXT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASE Technology $13.56 billion 0.66 $570.40 million $0.25 16.64 AXT $83.26 million 1.96 -$2.60 million ($0.07) -57.14

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than AXT. AXT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASE Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ASE Technology has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AXT has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.9% of ASE Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of AXT shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of AXT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ASE Technology and AXT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASE Technology 4.08% 7.67% 3.08% AXT -3.12% -1.37% -1.20%

Summary

ASE Technology beats AXT on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions. It also provides advanced packages, including aCSP; fcCSP; flip-chip package in package, package on package, and BGA packages; hybrid, advanced single sided substrate, integrated passive device, high-bandwidth, and fan-out wafer-level packages; IC wire bonding packages; system-in-package products (SiP) and modules; and interconnect materials, as well as assembles automotive electronic products. In addition, the company offers a range of semiconductor testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing, logic/mixed-signal/RF module and SiP/MEMS/discrete final testing, and test-related services, as well as drop shipment services; and packaging, testing and shipment, and flip-chip and wafer bumping services. Further, it provides electronic manufacturing services in relation to computers, peripherals, communications, industrial, automotive, and storage and server applications; designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells electronic components and telecommunications equipment motherboards; develops, sells, and leases real estate properties; and produces substrates. The company serves customers in communication, computing, and consumer electronic/industrial/automotive sectors. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc. researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging. It also provides semi-insulating gallium arsenide (GaAs) substrates for applications in power amplifiers, direct broadcast television, transistors, satellite communications, and solar cells; and semi-conducting GaAs substrates that are used in 3-D sensing, data center communication, high brightness LEDs, lasers, near-infrared sensors, printer head lasers and LEDs, optical couplers, solar cells, and night vision goggles, as well as laser machining, cutting, and drilling. In addition, the company offers germanium (Ge) substrates for use in satellite solar cells, optical sensors and detectors, terrestrial concentrated photo voltaic cells, multi-junction solar cells for satellites, and infrared detectors. Further, it provides materials, including raw gallium, gallium alloys, InP poly-crystal, high purity gallium, arsenic, Ge, Ge dioxide, pyrolytic boron nitride crucibles, and boron oxide. AXT, Inc. sells its products through direct salesforce in the United States, China, and Europe, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors in Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was formerly known as American Xtal Technology, Inc. and changed its name to AXT, Inc. in July 2000. AXT, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

