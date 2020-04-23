Financial Comparison: C-Bond Systems (CBNT) & Its Peers

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS: CBNT) is one of 35 public companies in the “Investors, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare C-Bond Systems to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for C-Bond Systems and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C-Bond Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A C-Bond Systems Competitors 404 948 756 41 2.20

As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 79.18%. Given C-Bond Systems’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe C-Bond Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.0% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.8% of C-Bond Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares C-Bond Systems and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio C-Bond Systems $600,000.00 N/A -0.45 C-Bond Systems Competitors $137.19 million $40.68 million 5.93

C-Bond Systems’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than C-Bond Systems. C-Bond Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares C-Bond Systems and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C-Bond Systems N/A N/A N/A C-Bond Systems Competitors -3.33% 4.62% 1.95%

Summary

C-Bond Systems peers beat C-Bond Systems on 5 of the 7 factors compared.

About C-Bond Systems

C-Bond Systems, Inc. operates as a material development company. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to improve windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance the strength of glass and improve the performance properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass. The company sells its products in the United States. C-Bond Systems, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

