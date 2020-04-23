Financial Analysis: Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) and Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) and Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Resonant and Inphi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonant 0 0 4 0 3.00 Inphi 1 1 11 0 2.77

Resonant presently has a consensus target price of $3.30, suggesting a potential upside of 84.36%. Inphi has a consensus target price of $95.62, suggesting a potential downside of 1.16%. Given Resonant’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Resonant is more favorable than Inphi.

Profitability

This table compares Resonant and Inphi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonant -4,072.11% -217.33% -144.18% Inphi -19.94% 0.39% 0.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Resonant and Inphi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonant $740,000.00 126.87 -$29.93 million ($1.02) -1.75 Inphi $365.64 million 12.19 -$72.91 million ($0.06) -1,612.33

Resonant has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inphi. Inphi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Resonant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Resonant has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inphi has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Resonant shares are held by institutional investors. 26.6% of Resonant shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Inphi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Resonant beats Inphi on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters. The company develops a series of single-band designs for frequency bands; and multiplexer filter designs for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation, as well as filter designs to replace various filters and associated componentry for various bands. Resonant Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures. Its solutions provide a high-speed interface between analog and mixed signals, and digital information in high-performance systems, such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, and datacenters. The company also provides 25G to 600G high-speed analog and mixed semiconductor solutions for the communications market. Its products perform a range of functions, such as amplifying, encoding, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and retiming signals at speeds up to 400 Gbps. Inphi Corporation sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through a network of sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as TCom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Inphi Corporation in February 2001. Inphi Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

