Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 967 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO stock opened at $294.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $290.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.73. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $365.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $344.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.42.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

