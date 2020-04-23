Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,238 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11,384.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,030,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,208 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,609,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,923,000 after acquiring an additional 793,883 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,124,000 after acquiring an additional 484,968 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,464,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,080,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,547,000 after acquiring an additional 400,316 shares in the last quarter.

IWR opened at $46.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.34. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $62.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.266 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

