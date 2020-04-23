Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $161,000 Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 96.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 497,072 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 41,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,138,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,202,000 after acquiring an additional 266,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STWD. ValuEngine downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $286.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 218,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $2,469,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,649,378.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 361,097 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,404.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

