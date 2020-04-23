Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,612,000 after purchasing an additional 277,486 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 33,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 240,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.39.

Shares of CNI opened at $76.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.36 and a 200-day moving average of $87.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.443 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

