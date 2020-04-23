Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,041 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.7% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $44,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 18,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $3,458,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $152.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.54. The company has a market capitalization of $394.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.36.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.