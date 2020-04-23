Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 745 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 75,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 19,873 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 204,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,483,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,683,000 after acquiring an additional 43,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 46,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE T opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average of $36.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.02.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

