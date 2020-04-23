Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $786,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $3,055,993,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $190,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $42.13 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $174.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

