Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $2.66 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 2.6% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,226,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,351,000 after purchasing an additional 21,012 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 7.3% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 608,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,090,000 after purchasing an additional 34,230 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 15.4% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 27.8% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $132.62 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $181.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

