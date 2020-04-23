Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Acquires 42 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,258.41 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,190.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,315.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $833.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.49 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,471.37.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.