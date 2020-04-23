Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Acquires 220 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.5% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,576,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Visa by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,966,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,388,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $582,775,000 after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V opened at $166.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.51 and a 200-day moving average of $183.09. The company has a market capitalization of $322.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.