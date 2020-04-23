Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,689 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,185 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.5% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Apple from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.14.

Shares of AAPL opened at $276.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.17. The stock has a market cap of $1,174.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.