Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 95.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,296 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,854. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $81.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

