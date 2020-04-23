Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,150,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $78,700,000 after acquiring an additional 33,781 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 51.4% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 32,418 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 10,999 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $1,772,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,008 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien purchased 22,400 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,514.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.47.

Shares of GM opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.34. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.