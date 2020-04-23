Evercore ISI Lowers Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) to Underperform

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $157.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.40.

NYSE:VAR opened at $107.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.31 and its 200-day moving average is $128.24. Varian Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $150.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,279,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,267 shares in the company, valued at $13,339,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $804,758.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,566 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,754.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,650 shares of company stock worth $5,245,186 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 842.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

