Event Hospitality and Entertainment (ASX:EVT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.39

Event Hospitality and Entertainment Ltd (ASX:EVT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$7.39 ($5.24) and last traded at A$7.45 ($5.28), with a volume of 215970 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$7.53 ($5.34).

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$9.71 and its 200-day moving average is A$12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.97.

In related news, insider Jane Hastings purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$11.91 ($8.45) per share, with a total value of A$35,727.00 ($25,338.30).

Event Hospitality & Entertainment Limited operates as an entertainment, hospitality, and leisure company in Australia, New Zealand, and Germany. The company operates through Entertainment Australia, Entertainment New Zealand, Entertainment Germany, Hotels and Resorts, Thredbo Alpine Resort, and Property and Other Investments segments.

