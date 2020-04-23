Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Trading Down 2.6%

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was down 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $65.54 and last traded at $63.89, approximately 1,391,395 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,841,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.61.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQR. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.61.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 14,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $1,241,985.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $2,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,448 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,321,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,679,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,974,000 after buying an additional 114,756 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth about $937,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 208,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 67,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

