Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Intellicheck Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)

Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) – B. Riley lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Intellicheck in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IDN opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $10.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24.

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDN. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at $767,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 133,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

