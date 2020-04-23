Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Employers Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EIG)

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Employers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Employers’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EIG. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Employers from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Employers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

NYSE:EIG opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.93. Employers has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Employers had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Employers news, CEO Douglas D. Dirks sold 36,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $1,537,414.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,569 shares in the company, valued at $20,791,995.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIG. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Employers in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Employers by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Employers in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

