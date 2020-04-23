Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinox Gold Cp in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinox Gold Cp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Equinox Gold Cp in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Equinox Gold Cp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

EQX stock opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.11. Equinox Gold Cp has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Equinox Gold Cp by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold Cp in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 2,547.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 95,553 shares during the last quarter.

Equinox Gold Cp Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

