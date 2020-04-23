EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Up 1.4% on Analyst Upgrade

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) rose 1.4% during trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. EQT traded as high as $15.73 and last traded at $15.78, approximately 7,864,744 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 9,020,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EQT. Cfra dropped their target price on EQT from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 9.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 275,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 23,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in EQT by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,484,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $132,832,000 after buying an additional 788,694 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in EQT in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in EQT by 65.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.17.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.67 million. EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 27.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

About EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

