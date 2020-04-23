EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $21,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 133,353 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,632,557 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,393,143,000 after purchasing an additional 572,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 38,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.81. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $107.89. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.84.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $113.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

