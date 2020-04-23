Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Short Interest Down 7.6% in March

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the March 15th total of 2,251,300 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 481,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In other news, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $1,080,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 60,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,487.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $506,262.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,605,469.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,030. Company insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Envestnet from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $55.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average of $67.13. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $45.53 and a 1 year high of $87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.29 and a beta of 1.81.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $239.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

