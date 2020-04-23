ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €7.70 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €7.70 ($8.95) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ENI has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.05 ($9.36) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. HSBC set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.30 ($10.81) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €11.52 ($13.40).

Shares of ENI opened at €8.35 ($9.71) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion and a PE ratio of 208.75. ENI has a one year low of €6.28 ($7.31) and a one year high of €15.86 ($18.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is €12.36.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

