ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €8.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €8.50 ($9.88) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.70 ($8.95) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.30 ($10.81) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €11.52 ($13.40).

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of ENI stock opened at €8.35 ($9.71) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.36. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.75. ENI has a 12-month low of €6.28 ($7.31) and a 12-month high of €15.86 ($18.45).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.