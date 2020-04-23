ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €8.05 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.05 ($9.36) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENI. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €11.52 ($13.40).

Get ENI alerts:

ENI stock opened at €8.35 ($9.71) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.36. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 208.75. ENI has a 52-week low of €6.28 ($7.31) and a 52-week high of €15.86 ($18.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.98.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.