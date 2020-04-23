EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti decreased their target price on EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.86. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $78.97.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $763.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.25 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,259,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,319,000 after purchasing an additional 19,628 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

