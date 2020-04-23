Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) shares traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.65, 1,102,773 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 35% from the average session volume of 815,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EIGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Endurance International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.63 million. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David C. Bryson sold 7,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $41,454.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Barry Christine Timmins sold 11,446 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $60,205.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,130,569 shares of company stock valued at $7,934,262. 50.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIGI. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the 4th quarter worth $371,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $709,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 703,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 177,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,474,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,328,000 after acquiring an additional 203,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

