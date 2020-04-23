Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) shares traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.65, 1,102,773 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 35% from the average session volume of 815,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on EIGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Endurance International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77.
In other news, insider David C. Bryson sold 7,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $41,454.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Barry Christine Timmins sold 11,446 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $60,205.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,130,569 shares of company stock valued at $7,934,262. 50.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIGI. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the 4th quarter worth $371,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $709,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 703,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 177,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,474,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,328,000 after acquiring an additional 203,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI)
Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.
