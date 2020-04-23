Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) Insider Sells $20,968.71 in Stock

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) insider David C. Bryson sold 9,663 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $20,968.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David C. Bryson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 2nd, David C. Bryson sold 3,359 shares of Endurance International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $6,113.38.

On Friday, February 7th, David C. Bryson sold 7,881 shares of Endurance International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $41,454.06.

Shares of Endurance International Group stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EIGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Endurance International Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Endurance International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

