Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) Insider Sells $20,968.71 in Stock

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) insider David C. Bryson sold 9,663 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $20,968.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
David C. Bryson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 2nd, David C. Bryson sold 3,359 shares of Endurance International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $6,113.38.
- On Friday, February 7th, David C. Bryson sold 7,881 shares of Endurance International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $41,454.06.
Shares of Endurance International Group stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77.
EIGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Endurance International Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Endurance International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Endurance International Group
Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.
